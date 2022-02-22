Winston-Salem Raid Concludes Joint ALE Investigation

Over the weekend, ALE and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office raided an illegal alcohol business which resulted in the seizure of guns, drugs, and alcoholic beverages.

The joint investigation stemmed from community complaints of illegal sales of alcoholic beverages and controlled substances in the Winston-Salem area.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, ALE special agents and deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of 1838 Disher Road, Winston-Salem, NC. The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, 55 grams of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, 35 liters of alcoholic beverages, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm.

The owner, Christopher Bernard Hayes, 44, of Lexington was charged with: