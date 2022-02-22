CalHHS Internship Program

The California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS) is seeking to hire a Graduate/Undergraduate Paid Intern.

Under the direction of executive staff, the student will be assigned activities and given assignments that shall support and enhance the student’s academic development (in their area of study and/or major).

The incumbent will perform the following duties:

Develops, manages, and implements special projects directed by the Deputy Secretary and other CalHHS executive staff. Special projects may include researching and providing recommendations regarding legislation, policy, and/or budget as well as program and/or court decisions. The student must also develop a method to track information, provide updates on information, and present information while working under tight timeframes.

Researches extensively on policies, regulations, program instructions, information memoranda, and other policy documents. This research is presented to the executives; accuracy and timeliness of research delivery is crucial in accomplishing the goals of the Agency.

Provides administrative support for meetings, focus group sessions, work groups sessions, presentations, surveys, and other communication forums led by the senior leaders at CalHHS.

Other projects and duties as assigned.

For more information about the internship opportunity, view the internship flyer.

To apply for the position, visit Sacramento State’s University Enterprises, Inc. website.