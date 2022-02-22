Rad AI Ranked #1 in Mean KPI Score on Black Book™ Survey of 50 Emerging Solutions Challenging the HealthTech Status Quo
Recognition from Black Book follows 2021 “Best New Radiology Vendor” from AuntMinnie and CB Insights Top 150 Most Innovative Digital Health Startups
Along with our innovative partners, we’re demonstrating that healthcare technology can be deployed easily, adopted rapidly, and have an immediate positive impact.”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rad AI, the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company, has been ranked #1 in Mean KPI score on Black Book’s survey revealing 50 emerging solutions challenging the healthcare technology status quo. Nearly 4,000 executives, professionals and consultants from healthcare providers, payers, vendors, advisory firms, investment banks and venture capital organizations assessed emerging solutions on their individual ability to contribute to a more integrated, patient-centric, productivity-enhancing HIT ecosystem, and outperform competitors.
“We are honored to be included in Black Book’s Top 50 Emerging Healthcare Industry Solutions Report, recognizing companies that are challenging the healthcare technology status quo. Along with our innovative partners, we’re demonstrating that healthcare technology can be deployed easily, adopted rapidly, and have an immediate positive impact,” said Josh Duncan, VP of Sales and Customer Success at Rad AI. “With the unique advantage of being founded by the youngest radiologist in US history, who also has a background in AI, we’ve developed clinically impactful, healthcare provider-first solutions, while making sure to avoid any of the friction with existing workflow that often deters adoption. Our first product, Omni, is helping radiologists across the country reduce burnout and improve efficiency, while our second product, Continuity, is addressing patient follow-up for incidental findings on radiology exams, currently one of the most vexing problems in healthcare.”
Rad AI Omni automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist's language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI Omni improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
Rad AI's second product, Continuity, closes the loop on follow-up recommendations for significant incidental findings in radiology reports. Using AI-driven automation, Continuity ensures that appropriate patient follow-up is communicated and completed. This improves patient outcomes, reduces health system liability, and drives new financial value for health systems and radiology practices. Continuity integrates directly into health systems' EMR, and also has a platform available for outpatient imaging.
Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 7 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA.
