David Burg for Congress issues statement about the Biden Administration, upcoming State of the Union
David Burg’s schedule for this week, February 21-27, 2022, will include attending the annual CPAC Conference in Orlando, Florida.HOWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Burg, Republican Candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 4th District, issued the following statement about the disastrous Biden Administration, the upcoming State of the Union, and the "RINO swamp creatures in Washington, DC who fail to stand up and fight for our cherished American values": “With the privilege of running for Congress to serve the patriot people of CD4, I’ve reflected on our President’s Day observance this week and the leftists now in control of America. As our beloved country slides ever closer to tyranny – and our once-free neighbor to the north has descended into abject fascism under a Communist tyrant – every American committed to preserving our sacred Constitutional Republic should recall the prescient words of our great President Ronald Reagan: ‘Our natural, inalienable rights are now considered to be a dispensation from government, and freedom has never been so fragile, so close to slipping from our grasp as it is at this moment.’ President Reagan inspired us for moments such as this: ‘We Are The People, the government should never invade our freedoms, but we the people need to give the government our instructions for independence and freedom.’
David Burg’s schedule for this week, February 21-27, 2022, will include attending the annual CPAC Conference in Orlando, Florida. He continues his media tour as a featured guest and candidate spotlight on local New Jersey radio and TV shows speaking about his America First policy to unseat incumbent Chris Smith and restoring President Trump’s America First agenda by cleaning the Washington, D.C. swamp. David Burg for Congress talks about border security, election integrity, Congressional terms limits, and preserving our God-given rights as Americans enshrined in our Constitution. Burg most recently met with JRA Nation and a New Jersey Podcast, The Right Hook.
JRA NATION presents A Conversation With David Burg for Congress.
The Right Hook Podcast Link with Host Steve Link.
Chosen Generation with Pastor Greg Young.
David Burg is not a professional politician. He’s an outsider who has had enough of the radical Democrat agenda that is “fundamentally transforming” our beloved country and our precious Constitutional Republic into an unrecognizable leftist state – and the clueless RINOs like the incumbent against whom David is running who, wittingly or otherwise, unwisely support them.
For over three decades, David Burg has been a business litigation attorney, advising clients on a wide range of legal, strategic, business, and other challenges. David understands our laws and our sacred Constitution. Most importantly, David is a devoted dad and husband.
David is not looking for a job. He has one. He is running to FIGHT for our country before it’s too late. We can count on David Burg. As our next Congressman he will:
Preserve our God-given Second Amendment rights
Secure our borders and end illegal immigration once and for all
Restore American freedom and defeat the leftist Democrat agenda that is destroying our country
Empower families and parents, and stop the radicalization of our schools
Curb the Biden inflation tax
Fight for election integrity
Support Congressional term limits
Work toward a safe and law-abiding America
Defend Israel as the world’s only Jewish state
Paid for by Burg for Congress Inc.
Jennifer Eden Hill
Eden Gordon Media, LLC
+1 2027146014
email us here