Grant Sawyer Honored With Respected Invitation
Grant Sawyer
Woodland Hills, California, Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationWOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Sawyer has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://www.annuity.com. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.
With over ten years as a Financial and Insurance Professional, Grant is a trusted retirement and business specialist. Grant’s intuitive abilities and insightfulness allow him to understand client needs. Building confidence and forming relationships over a lifetime is part of his core strength.
Grant is the founder of Sawyer Solutions, where he advises clients are from all walks of life, focusing on pre-retirees, retirees, business owners, and employees. Grant Sawyer is committed to helping individuals grow their wealth safely and securely while obtaining a comfortable retirement in an often volatile financial marketplace.
At Sawyer Solutions, he is able to focus on small, medium to larger-sized business owners, retirees, pre-retirees, and CalSTRS / CalPERS employees. Grant Sawyer is committed to helping individuals grow their personal wealth safely and securely while obtaining a comfortable retirement in an often volatile financial marketplace.
For business owners, we can help facilitate business continuity, protect the company against the loss of a key person, provide liquidity to fund a succession plan, ensuring the company can thrive well into the future. We can help employers recruit, retain, and reward employees and executives using the right tools.
Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.
Grant Sawyer
Sawyer Solutions
+1 818 642 6944
email us here