Saylorville Lake to host bald eagle watch Feb. 27

JOHNSTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Dallas County Conservation Board and the Des Moines Audubon Society, is hosting a free bald eagle watch Feb. 27, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Cottonwood and Bob Shetler Recreation Areas, at Saylorville Lake. 

Outdoor viewing stations will be available at Shelter #4 in Cottonwood and near the picnic area in Bob Shetler. Naturalists will be on hand at each location to answer questions and assist visitors with using spotting scopes and binoculars to view eagles. Availability of equipment will be limited so attendees are encouraged to bring their own if they can.

For more information, contact the Saylorville Lake Project Office at 515-276-4656.

