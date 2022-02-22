Learn to Hunt program opens registration for wild turkey workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook wild turkey to adults who have little to no wild turkey hunting experience.

The two part workshop, scheduled March 15 and 22, will feature knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that will provide hands-on learning that will teach the basics.

“For those interested in the challenge of wild turkey hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting wild turkey such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them. The courses are designed for participants 16 years of age and older.

The two-part course runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 15 and 22, at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. The cost is $35. Space is limited so register early.

For more information and to begin the registration process, go to http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr= dep4qyuab&oeidk= a07ej22wwda651f6e0f

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.