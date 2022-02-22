Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,315 in the last 365 days.

Caretaker

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, 34904 State Highway 225, Spanish Fort, Alabama, is now accepting applications to fill one (1) vacant Caretaker position at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

 

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

  • High school diploma or GED certificate.
  • One (1) year of general laborer experience required – grounds keeping experience and gardening work (preferred).

 

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

  • Ability to maintain and make routine repairs to such tools and equipment as ground maintenance implements and power lawn equipment and mowers.
  • Sufficient physical condition to perform the manual labor associated with the gardening and lawn maintenance. Must be able to lift at least 100 pounds.

 

NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENT

Position in this class requires possession of a valid Alabama driver’s license.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

  • Performs in planting, watering, spraying, trimming, sodding, and mowing work on lawns, shrubbery, gardens and walks.
  • Removes dirt, rubbish, leaves and other refuse; performs repairs on lawns, lawn facilities, walks, streets, and parking areas.
  • Keeps records of time worked, materials and equipment.
  • Performs in the burial of human remains.
  • Performs related work as assigned.

Click here to download an application.

You just read:

Caretaker

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.