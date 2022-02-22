The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, 34904 State Highway 225, Spanish Fort, Alabama, is now accepting applications to fill one (1) vacant Caretaker position at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED certificate.

One (1) year of general laborer experience required – grounds keeping experience and gardening work (preferred).

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Ability to maintain and make routine repairs to such tools and equipment as ground maintenance implements and power lawn equipment and mowers.

Sufficient physical condition to perform the manual labor associated with the gardening and lawn maintenance. Must be able to lift at least 100 pounds.

NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENT

Position in this class requires possession of a valid Alabama driver’s license.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Performs in planting, watering, spraying, trimming, sodding, and mowing work on lawns, shrubbery, gardens and walks.

Removes dirt, rubbish, leaves and other refuse; performs repairs on lawns, lawn facilities, walks, streets, and parking areas.

Keeps records of time worked, materials and equipment.

Performs in the burial of human remains.

Performs related work as assigned.

Click here to download an application.