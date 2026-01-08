ADVA Commissioner Finalizes Land Contract for New State Veterans Cemetery in North Alabama

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is advancing a new state veterans cemetery in North Alabama after Commissioner Jeff Newton signed a contract Thursday securing property in Madison County.

“The new state veterans cemetery will be a lasting and meaningful impact on Alabama’s 400,000 veterans, and Governor Kay Ivey’s continued support has been instrumental in making this important investment a reality,” Commissioner Newton said. “This facility is another example of how Alabama takes care of its veterans, retirees, traditional Guardsmen, Reservists, and spouses.”

The finalized contract comes several weeks after ADVA received authorization for federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to support the development. The grant of $13.5 million is dependent upon receipt of compliance documentation.

The new cemetery, which will be located east of Huntsville on Maysville Road NE, will serve a majority of the 42,709 unserved veterans in Alabama who do not live within 75 miles of a state or federal veterans cemetery. The facility, which will serve the region’s veterans for many decades to come, will include ground crypts, traditional graves, columbarium niches, and a scatter garden, along with a committal shelter and administrative building.

Commissioner Newton said the grant reflects ADVA’s strong relationship with its federal counterparts and is a significant step toward meeting the long-term needs of Alabama’s growing veteran population.

“This funding ensures that North Alabama’s veterans will have a final resting place worthy of their service and sacrifice,” Commissioner Newton said. “For years, we have recognized the need for a second state veterans cemetery to properly honor the men and women who answered our nation’s call. This investment brings us one step closer to fulfilling that commitment. We are deeply grateful for the federal support and for the continued dedication of our state and local partners who helped make this milestone possible.”

A key figure in this exciting update is U.S. Representative Dale Strong (AL-05), who has been a strong supporter of North Alabama’s veterans and an advocate for the ADVA. “When the nation called, our veterans answered, and this new state VA cemetery in North Alabama will make good on our promise to honor their service forever,” said Congressman Strong. “This will be a lasting place of respect and remembrance close to home. I was proud to advocate for this funding to ensure North Alabama’s veterans and their families have access to a dignified final resting place that reflects the deep gratitude our community holds for their service and sacrifice.” Construction is expected to begin in late summer 2026, pending final property acquisition, completion of a final design, and site preparation. Construction is projected to last one year. The cemetery will remain active for approximately 200 years, with multiple expansions occurring each decade.