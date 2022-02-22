February 2022 bar examination begins

The North Dakota Bar Examination began on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with 25 applicants taking the exam. Of the applicants sitting on Tuesday, 84 percent are graduates of the University of North Dakota School of Law. The exam ends Wednesday.
The North Dakota Bar Examination began on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with 25 applicants taking the exam. Of the applicants sitting on Tuesday, 84 percent are graduates of the University of North Dakota School of Law. The exam ends Wednesday.