Women in Localization Announces Welocalize’s Olga Beregovaya as its 2022 Technology Board Member
Ms. Beregovaya has over 20 years of experience in localization and language technology, particularly machine translation and machine learning technology.NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Localization (W.L.), the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry, recently announced their 2022 Board of Directors. Olga Beregovaya, VP of AI innovation at Welocalize, will lead the technology initiatives in her position on the W.L. Board.
With over 20 years of experience in localization and language technology, particularly machine translation and machine learning technology development and deployment, Beregovaya is well-suited to serve in this position for W.L. She is currently driving the artificial intelligence innovation strategy at Welocalize, is a frequent presenter at AI, data science, and localization events, and is a former president of AMTA.
In addition to Ms. Beregovaya, the 2022 Board of Directors includes Cecilia Maldonado, (President and head of the Operations and Metrics Programs), Vanessa Prolow (Assistant Secretary), Silvia Avary (Media Channel and Treasurer), Cassandra Agyemang (Assistant Treasurer), Eva Klaudinyova (Non-Profit and Secretary), Michele Carlson (Chapters & Global Growth), Jill Goldsberry (Global Strategic Partnerships & Events), Maria Kania (Global Sponsorship), Carrie Fischer (Global Community), and Olga Blasco (Marketing).
"Welocalize is a leading innovator in natural language processing and a technology-enabled super agency," said Ms. Beregovaya. "It's an honor to be appointed as W.L.’s technology board member and I look forward to helping steer its strategy during this exciting time in the localization industry."
Welocalize is a long-standing sponsor of W.L. The Board and sponsors of W.L. work closely to support a worldwide community for the advancement of women in the localization industry. According to W.L., this year’s sponsors all expressed a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and creating opportunities for women in the workplace.
“Our 2022 sponsors have taken the time and energy to invest in our community and have proven to be aligned with W.L.’s mission,” said Cecilia Maldonado, president of Women in Localization. “Their sponsorship is integral to our ability to serve our community and fulfill our mission. We appreciate our sponsors and our Board. We are grateful for their support, and we look forward to a prosperous year ahead for all.”
For more information, visit welocalize.com and womeninlocalization.com.
About Women in Localization
Women in Localization (W.L.) was founded in 2008 by Silvia Avary-Silveira, Eva Klaudinyova, and Anna N. Schlegel, and is the leading professional organization for women in the localization industry with over 5,000 members globally. Its mission is to foster a global community for the advancement of women and the localization industry. It aims to provide an open, collaborative forum where women can share expertise and experience and help each other move forward in their careers. Started in the San Francisco Bay Area, W.L. has expanded its membership to include women across the globe, encouraging members to meet in other local geographies. To learn more, visit www.womeninlocalization.com. You can also follow W.L. on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
About Welocalize, Inc.
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator.
