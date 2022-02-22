Tampa Bay Innovation Center Announces Appointment of Cathie Wood to Board of Directors

Cathie Wood Joins TBIC Board

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC) is pleased to announce that investment and innovation leader Cathie Wood has joined its Board of Directors. Wood is the Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK” or “ARK Invest”), a global investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation.

“We are excited to welcome Cathie to our board during an important stage in the Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s continued evolution,” said Tonya Elmore, President and CEO. “Cathie Wood is considered one of the world’s most innovative thinkers whose strategy for future initiatives will be instrumental as we execute on our vision to become the focal point for innovation in Florida and beyond.”

"I am excited to be involved with Tonya and the entire TBIC team,” said Cathie Wood. “St. Petersburg and the broader Tampa Bay region are becoming powerful beacons for advancing technology, and I believe TBIC is at the forefront of establishing the area as a global center for entrepreneurial success and innovation. I look forward to participating in this journey as a board member now."

“The Board is excited to work closely with Cathie,” stated Chris Paradies, Chairman of the Board of TBIC. “Cathie will help us grow the region and pursue our mission to accelerate entrepreneurs. Her understanding of technology trends and innovation will shape the Tampa Bay tech community over the next decade.” The Board is comprised of area tech leaders and entrepreneurs dedicated to creating jobs and assisting individuals in reaching their dream of becoming entrepreneurs.

Through its open research process, ARK seeks to identify companies that are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology. ARK recently relocated its corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg and is collaborating with TBIC for a state-of-the-art facility that will support entrepreneurs and tech startups in the Tampa Bay region. The facility, designated as ARK Innovation Center, broke ground on February 15th and is expected to open in July 2023. ARK Innovation Center is located on 2.5 acres donated by the City of St. Petersburg at 4th Street and 11th Avenue South in the Innovation District. By 2026, the 45,000-square-foot center is expected to impact Pinellas County by $28 million by creating 1,265 direct and indirect jobs. Moreover, its clients and graduates are projected to generate $127 million in annual revenue.

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, Transparency, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

About Tampa Bay Innovation Center

Tampa Bay Innovation Center supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs, and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and address business intelligence, planning, business formation, strategy execution, and technology transition.

