MultiTV enables its customer with Dynamic Ad-Insertion, unlocking additional value creation
Expanding the avenue for personalized content monetization, MultiTV bundles its end-to-end streaming platform with Google’s Dynamic Ad-Insertion.MATAWAN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiTV, a leading video platform technology provider, has rolled out world-class integration with Google’s Dynamic Ad Insertion technology, with former’s product suite of OTT and live streaming platform. Opening up a wider avenue for personalized content monetization in the streaming and broadcasting industry, MultiTV bundles end-to-end streaming solutions with service automation and 24x7 technical support for ad monetization.
Backing content-aggregators, operators, and OTT players, MultiTV’s has been instrumental in accelerating business growth of leading streaming services in the rapidly evolving media landscape across the globe.
Using Dynamic Ad Insertion support, MultiTV delivers a targeted solution for advertising networks which brings personalized viewing experiences for users by advertising during the ad breaks of live channels on OTT websites and apps. Along with Google DAI, MultiTV also supports VAST and VMAP.
MultiTV’s managed platform makes it a compelling one-stop shop for VOD, live and live linear content. Right from its inception, MultiTV’s stack of video technology has been designed to incorporate concurrency needs, DRM, CDN integrations, multi-device and browser support across connected mobile devices, streaming devices, and TVs.
MultiTV has also been lauded for its capability of handling large audiences and delivering on demand scaling of concurrent viewership, especially during live concerts or sports events.
“We aim to deliver optimized advertising experience to all channels and associate with reliable partners who are acquainted with the intricacies and complexities of digital infrastructure. MultiTV’s experience in this domain has been the key advantage in guaranteeing the best ad experience for OTT and live streaming services. We are delighted to be able to deliver a next-level content monetization solution and offer an overall better streaming experience.” says Vikash Samota, Founder MultiTV.
About MultiTV
MultiTV is a prominent product-based SaaS Video Tech company with head office at Gurugram, India. The company provides customized end-to-end video tech solutions for video/audio content owners, TV networks, broadcasters, event management companies, and content aggregators to launch their white-labeled, multi-screen Hybrid/Virtual Events across the Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.
For more information on MultiTV, visit https://multitvsolution.com/
Rakesh Ranjan
MultiTV
+1 888-228-3549
rakesh.r@multitvsolution.com
