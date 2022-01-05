MultiTV's Contribution in Making 2021 Eventful
During the pandemic, MultiTV's robust and innovative video platform enabled and accelerated video ecosystem deployment for leading brands.MATAWAN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catering to a wide range of industries, MultiTV was hailed for assisting businesses to establish, maintain, and deliver communication, engagement, & entertainment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. MultiTV delivered a video-powered engagement through 2020-2022 for businesses and corporations across industries.
In the year 2021, MultiTV powered hybrid and virtual events that helped businesses unravel customer segments that were otherwise difficult to penetrate.
Enterprises, businesses, and individuals selected MultiTV to deliver customized and fully-managed video tech platforms specific for their business events & video streaming requirements.
MultiTV offers a Hybrid/Virtual Events platform, an All-in-One OTT platform, a leading Encoding & Transcoding solution, and a First-of-its-kind Live TV Advertisement platform.
Looking back, MultiTV delivered powerful experiences for premier events such as Kala Ghoda Art Festival with Insider as the ticketing partner. We also powered 150+ product launches for enterprises including Skoda, BMW, Audi, Lava, and Xiaomi. Bringing a revolution in Hybrid/Virtual events, MultiTV delivered a highly engaging & rewarding experience to attendees in around 180+ Rewards & Recognitions events.
Hosting one of the largest and most significant film festivals of Asia, IFFI (International Film Festival of India) was an absolute pleasure for us. Thriving on customization as per business needs, MultiTV delivered an amalgamation of OTT platform and hybrid/virtual event platform for IFFI.
While in-person business was posed with multiple challenges, MultiTV was able to power around 10000+ hybrid/virtual Sales Meets for multiple brands, 120+Annual Sales Meet, 150+ AGMs for enterprises including Tata group, Bajaj group, and more.
“This is an exciting phase for MultiTV”, quotes Vikash Samota, Founder MultiTV. “With around 100000+ events delivered by MultiTV seamlessly, the number is only growing. Presently, where Hybrid, Virtual, and OTT solution providers are striving to find the right mix of video tech to survive in the competitive digital industry, MultiTV has remained customer-centric right from Day 1. MultiTV’s product strategy has always revolved on our customers’ unique business needs on which our engineering team has fine-tuned the architecture over the years, making it suitable for instant deployment. Currently, 95% of our customers have been hosting Hybrid/Virtual Events & streaming video content with features unique to them”, says Vikash.
About MultiTV:
MultiTV is a prominent product-based SaaS Video Tech company with head office at Gurugram, India. The company provides customized end-to-end video tech solutions for video/audio content owners, TV networks, broadcasters, event management companies, and content aggregators to launch their white-labeled, multi-screen Hybrid/Virtual Events across the Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.
For more information on MultiTV , visit https://multitvsolution.com/
