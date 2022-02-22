APPLY NOW FOR THE HEROES WELLNESS GRANT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. - The office of the South Dakota Attorney General is currently accepting applications for the Heroes Wellness Grant.

The grant is administered by the Office of the Attorney General and is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of creating, establishing, and developing first responder peer support programs as well as first responder critical incident stress management programs within the state.

The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022. Applications will be accepted electronically. The link to the application form can be found at www.atg.sd.gov, under the heading for Law Enforcement Resources, Heroes Wellness Grant.

If you would like more information on the grant it can be found in SDCL 34-55 and at ARSD 02:08.

