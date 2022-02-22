Submit Release
Renew your Manure Applicators Certificate by March 1

Commercial applicators and confinement manure applicators who need to renew their certificates should complete their training or tests, and pay fees by March 1 to avoid paying a $12.50 late fee. Three options are available to fulfill training requirements:

  • February training with Iowa State University Extension & Outreach wraps up soon. Applicators can also make an appointment to watch a video at Extension offices.
  • Training can be completed online at https://elearning-dnr.iowa.gov/. You will need to register for an IowaID using the e-learning link.
  • Pass a 50-question test at one of DNR’s six field offices. Please schedule an appointment.

Certificates expire annually on March 1. Late fees do not apply to new applicants or confinement applicators completing continuing education.

Check the Iowa Manure Management Action Group’s MAC pages for more information. Or find out more about commercial and confinement applicator requirements on DNR’s Applicator Certification page.

