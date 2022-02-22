Westbound Springwood Road (Route 2002) Closed for Bridge Repairs in York Township, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that westbound Springwood Road (Route 2002) is closed just west of Duquesne Road in York Township, York County, for bridge repairs. Westbound Springwood Road will be closed for about a week while repairs are performed. Eastbound Springwood Road will remain open.

Motorists traveling westbound on Springwood Road from east of the closure should take Camp Betty Washington Road to Haines Road to Route 124 to Hill Street/Hollywood Drive to Springwood Road.

Springwood Road averages more than 15,800 vehicles traveled daily.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

