​Route 19 is reopened in Crawford County following a flooding closure due to rain and snow melt. The roadway had been closed from the intersection with Route 285 in Greenwood Township to the intersection with Eagle Crest Manor in Union Township.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

