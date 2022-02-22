Submit Release
Westbound I-94 now open from Valley City to Jamestown

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have opened westbound Interstate 94 from Valley City to Jamestown. Reduced visibility and snow-covered conditions are still be present on I-94 and other highways throughout the state. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.

Road Closures are in place for I-94 eastbound from Jamestown to Fargo, I-94 westbound from Fargo to Valley City, I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and ND Hwy 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton and North Dakota Highway 46 south of I-94 from intersection of North Dakota Highway 32 east to the intersection of North Dakota Highway 18. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

