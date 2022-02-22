Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,373 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Rescued from Fishing Jimmy Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 February 22, 2022

Lincoln, NH – On Sunday, February 21, at 11:45 a.m., Fish and Game was alerted to an injured hiker on the Fishing Jimmy Trail in Lincoln. Hiking companions contacted 911 to report that a 52 year-old female had slipped on an icy steep stretch of the trail and slid about 15 feet down the trail. During the sliding fall, the hiker had suffered a leg injury. The leg injury was going to prevent her from being able to hike out without assistance. The incident occurred about 1.2 miles above the Lonesome Lake hut and 2.2 miles from the trailhead. A rescue team comprised of volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Conservation Officers responded to the trailhead at Lafayette Campground.

At 2:45 p.m., the first rescuers arrived at the injured hiker’s location. Because of the steep and icy conditions, it took considerable time to stabilize the injury and package the injured hiker into a rescue litter. At 4:00 p.m., the rescue team started their descent towards the trailhead. At 6:20 p.m., the rescue party reached the trailhead and an awaiting ambulance. The injured hiker was transported by LinWood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment and evaluation of her injury.

The injured hiker was identified as Laura Chandler of Dover, NH. Chandler had carried all the necessary equipment for a winter hike, including traction devices that are a necessary piece of equipment at this time of year.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.

You just read:

Hiker Rescued from Fishing Jimmy Trail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.