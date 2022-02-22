Main phone number for Division of Coastal Management Morehead City office changes

MOREHEAD CITY

Feb 22, 2022

The main phone number for the Morehead City office of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management will change effective this afternoon.

The new main number for the Morehead City office will be 252-515-5400.

The toll-free line will remain 1-888-4RCOAST (1-888-472-6278).

The former phone number will be temporarily forwarded to the new number, but callers should note the change for future reference. Phone numbers for Division of Coastal Management district offices in Elizabeth City, Washington, and Wilmington will remain unchanged.

The main phone number changed because a new phone system was installed at the Division of Coastal Management office at 400 Commerce Avenue in Morehead City.