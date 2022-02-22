Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc Releases an Upgraded set of Mobile Apps for Work Order Operations

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Management of Operations are Available On-The-Go in Realtime from Mobile Devices

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., the leading provider of fully-integrated MRO and supply chain software solutions for the Aerospace & Defense industry, has released a new upgraded version of the mobile apps for work order management. The maintenance work order app supports management of aircraft maintenance work orders with cards and travelers, and the component work order app supports management of component work orders with routers and operations.

Enhanced and upgraded features of the iOS mobile apps are designed to support installing and removing components from an aircraft, managing tools, requesting parts, viewing technical publications, capturing discrepancies, documenting corrective actions, and performing image capture. Electronic sign-offs are supported and full user security and audit trails are maintained while using the apps.

Since the apps operate in Realtime, other users on the system network from their Windows, Web, or Mobile apps can access changes to the network data immediately to allow users that work from different locations to perform as a connected and unified team. Connections by local WiFi networks and cellular networks are supported to allow campus or global deployment.

Benefits for Pentagon 2000SQL™ system users include the ability to operate efficiently from the office, shop floor, hangar, or tarmac. For more information about this and other Pentagon 2000 Software add-on modules, please contact your company representative or send an email to info@pentagon2000.com.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

✈ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

✈ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

✈ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

✈ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

✈ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

✈ Government Contracting

✈ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

✈ Fixed Base Operations

