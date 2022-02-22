BrainWare Learning Company’s Roger Stark appears on TV Show Restoring Hope with Crosswinds Counseling
Crosswinds Conversation’s Host Curtis Smith Interviews Roger Stark, CEO Of BrainWare Learning CompanyINDIANA, IN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an episode of Crosswinds Conversations, Curtis Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Crosswinds Counseling interviewed Roger Stark, CEO of BrainWare Learning Company. Stark shared the philosophy behind the BrainWare Learning Company, and how they help people build and develop cognitive skills, in essence, making people smarter.
Stark also shared how the pandemic and mental health crisis affected the way we all learn and process different situations in life. Anxiety levels, in particular, he pointed out, have risen. Children are not only facing their own anxieties, but are also encountering increased levels of anxiety inside the household as parents are facing new challenges brought on by the pandemic.
The pressure is intense to get students up to speed on the learning that they missed (and, in some cases continue to miss) during school closures and distance learning due to the pandemic. Parents are understandably concerned, educators are experiencing extraordinary levels of stress, and students are anxious and depressed, to the point that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry have both declared that the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health has become a national emergency.
One problem with stress is that it impairs learning. Our brains become less efficient and think and problem-solve less clearly when we are under too much Pressure. Learning situations have always been stressful for some students, but with added pressure, more students are affected and students who are already suffering from anxiety are suffering even more. Before, many students felt that the mountain was too high for them to climb. Now, it seems like Mt Everest.
However, help is available. BrainWare Learning Company is now offering a FREE webinar Thursday, February 24, 11:00 AM Central Time. Offered specifically for parents and grandparents of struggling children, and for educators who want to understand how their students, who learn differently, learn.
Increasing learning and reducing stress at the same time may seem like trying to do two diametrically opposed things. In this webinar, you will learn how they can not only coexist but work well together. You will learn about:
• Identifying the root causes of learning gaps
• Understanding the impact of anxiety and stress on learning
• Revealing common causes of anxiety in the learning process
• The relationship between learning capacity and anxiety
• Building students’ cognitive skills and learning capacity to improve self-confidence and reduce anxiety
For more information on the solution for learning loss and stress, sign up for the free webinar, Increase Learning AND Reduce Stress. REGISTER HERE
To view the Crosswinds television segment, click here.
About BrainWare Learning Company
BrainWare Learning Company’s innovative Cognitive Literacy Solutions helps clients address their brain fitness needs and improve their cognitive capacity, through the practical application of neuroscience to learning and teaching. They focus on foundational cognitive skills, executive functions, and the keys to literacy, that enhance performance in school, the workplace and life.
