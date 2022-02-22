Bev & Liv’s Sports Boutique adds TRUST Biologic™ to their Retail Mix
TRUST Biologic adds to its retail presence with Bev & Liv's Sport Boutique. TRUST Ambassador program grows.
TRUST’s proven Pain Relief Gel gives us a great new solution to support all players, whether they play pickleball, golf or enjoy other activities in our thriving kissing Tree community.”LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olivia Juarez-Reid and Beverley Finley opened their boutique (Bev & Liv's Sport Boutique, LLC), specializing in pickleball, golf, and activewear for women a year ago, in Kissing Tree, which is in the heart of a growing San Marcos, Texas community of active 55+ year-old adults.
— Bev & Liv
Beyond the boutique, you’ll often find Olivia and Beverley on the court, sharing their passion for pickleball by teaching new Kissing Tree residents to play.” Helping to teach is so rewarding, to see new residents playing the game, having fun and socializing. We are proud to invest our time in teaching this growing sport.”
When their customers requested a topical recovery product to relieve soreness caused by daily workouts and sporting activities, Bev & Liv responded by adding TRUST Biologic’s best-selling Pain Relief Gel roller to their merchandise mix. “This roll-on provides on-the-spot relief for muscle aches and pain that result from daily workouts, especially on the pickleball court,” Olivia said. “That’s why Beverley and I became Ambassadors for TRUST Biologic. We believe in their mission to support active aging and feeling good at an affordable price point.”
TRUST Biologic’s optimized blend of 500 mg CBD (cannabidiol), 10 mg CBG (cannabigerol), menthol, camphor, licorice root, jojoba and other natural extracts accelerate pain relief, cooling and recovery. Its convenient roller fits in any pickleball or golf bag, to be applied before and after exercise.
“Practicing self-care and reducing pain during extended exercise has never been more convenient, with our CBD + CBG-infused roll-on gel,” said Jeffrey Johnson, CEO of TRUST Biologic. “We are excited to increase our presence and reach in San Marcos, Texas, through Bev & Liv’s Sports Boutique. What’s more, we stand behind our products with a money-back guarantee.”
According to Olivia and Bev “We are always seeking new ways to improve our customer’s active lifestyle. Offering TRUST’s proven Pain Relief Gel gives us a great new solution to support all players, whether they play pickleball, golf or enjoy other activities in our thriving kissing Tree community.” Visit www.Facebook.com/Bev&Liv’sSportsBoutique.
About TRUST Biologic
TRUST Beauty got its start in 2016 as an all-natural skincare company founded in Denver by Tom and Kelly Murphy. Over the years, customers requested more products to relieve actively-aging skin, muscles and joints. That’s when the team applied their beauty industry expertise to the next frontier, collaborating with leading-edge laboratories and formulators in the heart of Colorado’s cannabinoid movement.
TRUST Biologic™ was formed to fully represent the new vision and commitment to self-care products with improved functionality. Extensive research resulted in an optimized blend of 500 mg CBD (cannabidiol) and 10 mg CBG (cannabigerol) ingredients. Their best-selling all-natural Pain Gel formula goes the distance, with menthol, licorice root, jojoba, and other natural extracts that also assist in pain relief, cooling, recovery and the ability to keep moving every day, in your ‘happy place’ on the pickleball court! Visit www.trustbiologic.com.
