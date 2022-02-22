Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. collaborates with Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing to expand bioprocessing services
Rockland and JIB together provide significant expertise in bioprocessing control strategies and access to the extensive global biologics market”LIMERICK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (Rockland), a leading life science reagents manufacturer and service provider with years of expertise in antibodies, assay, and reagent development for early- to late-stage bioprocessing and the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB), a full-service development and training organization specializing in biologics and biopharmaceuticals announced today that an agreement has been signed under which both entities are able to utilize one another’s strengths to provide complete and scalable bioprocessing solutions to both large and emerging biopharmaceutical companies.
— Parviz Shamlou, Thomas Jefferson University Vice President
Located just outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing offers early phase pre-clinical process development, product and technology development and evaluation, analytical and quality control, and world-class industry training through Thomas Jefferson University. JIB's extensive and customized industry training programs in CMC-related areas include upstream and downstream operations, analytical, regulatory and QC, quality-b-design, Design of Experiments (DOES), process modeling and integration, process intensification, aseptic processing, application of AI in biopharma (Biopharma 4.0), processing of cell and gene therapies, viral vectors, and advanced vaccines.
“Our collaboration with JIB expands our offering as it relates to bioprocessing control strategies, providing quality products and services for biologics, diagnostics, vaccines and cell, gene, and RNA therapies.” president and CEO, James Fendrick commented.
"Rockland and JIB together provide significant expertise in bioprocessing control strategies and access to the extensive global biologics market. Our combined capabilities extend our technical and geographical service capabilities,” said Parviz Shamlou, Thomas Jefferson University Vice President and JIB Executive Director. “JIB offers one-stop pre-clinical IND-enabling process development services across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities, including cell and gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies.”
About Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
Established in 1962, Rockland is a global biotechnology company manufacturing leading-edge tools for basic, applied, and clinical research for academic, biopharma, diagnostic , and agbio industries. Rockland is a privately held company, operating manufacturing facilities with antibody and protein production capabilities near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA and offices in Aachen, Germany. Learn more about Rockland at www.rockland.com.
About Thomas Jefferson University
Thomas Jefferson University (TJU) is a leader in transdisciplinary professional education. Jefferson, home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, is a national professional university delivering high-impact education in 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to 8,400 students in architecture, business, design, engineering, fashion, health, medicine, science, and textiles. TJU is redefining the higher education value proposition with an approach that is collaborative and active; increasingly global; integrated with industry; focused on research across disciplines to foster innovation and discovery; and technology-enhanced. Student-athletes compete as the Jefferson Rams in the NCAA Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.
Allison Van Camp
Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
email us here