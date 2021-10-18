Rockland expands infectious disease portfolio with new partner, Diagnostic BioSystems
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic BioSystems (DBS), a provider of cutting-edge in vitro diagnostics and high quality Immunohistochemistry (IHC) reagents has signed a distribution agreement with Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (Rockland), a leading life science reagent manufacturer specializing in antibodies and antibody-based tools.
This partnership enables greater accessibility of select infectious disease antibodies that have been optimized for high quality staining in immunohistochemical applications. The addition of these antibodies to Rockland’s portfolio will provide scientists convenience when searching for critical immunoreagents for use in their in vitro diagnostic assays. These antibodies along with Rockland’s growing selection of general-purpose reagents can be used in a broad range of diagnostic applications to assist in the identification and treatment of afflictions.
Jim Fendrick, President and CEO of Rockland agrees that “partnerships are important to Rockland. We believe that unifying the efforts of industry leaders allows us to better serve the life science community and we’re confident that the combined efforts of Rockland and DBS will do just that.”
DBS and Rockland share a common goal of providing reliable access to high quality reagents for the advancement of life science. The combination of both DBS’s and Rockland’s first-class customer service and distribution processes will allow for efficient procurement and expert technical support to researchers and clinicians around the world.
“Timely and effective promotion of advanced immunohistochemistry solutions is crucial for rapidly evolving life sciences and healthcare systems”, said Bipin Gupta PhD, Founder and Chief Executive officer at Diagnostic BioSystems. “We are pleased to partner with Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc, a global provider of life science solutions ”.
About Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
Since 1962, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. has provided reproducible and highly validated antibodies, reagents, and services to the academic, biopharma, and diagnostic industries. Rockland has a long-established history of providing critical antibodies and reagents as a qualified raw material supplier—specifically in the area of infectious disease and in vitro diagnostics. Rockland’s antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid and Spike proteins are being used both directly and indirectly for vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnostics, and COVID-19 research. Every aspect of the manufacturing process is completed within Rockland’s US-based facilities, ensuring a secure supply chain and providing long-term solutions to communities around the globe.
About Diagnostic BioSystems
Diagnostic BioSystems (DBS) is a global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices for the anatomic pathology and histology markets. Since their inception in 1994, the core of Diagnostic BioSystems success has centered on high-quality manufacturing and exceptional customer service and support for their portfolio of over 1600 IHC products. Through the combination of ready-to-use kits, antibodies, instrumentation and novel chromogens, Diagnostic BioSystems provides a complete suite of IHC products for clinical and research use. This coupled with ease-of-use, affordability, and worldwide distribution gives Diagnostic BioSystems' customers reliable access to the products they need most.
Allison Van Camp
