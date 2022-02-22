Submit Release
Call for Entries: Center for Plain Language 2022 ClearMark Awards - Deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022

The Center for Plain Language announced today that entries are open for the 2022 ClarkMark Awards. Deadline to enter is March 31, 2022

RICHMOND, VA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Plain Language announced today that entries are open for the 2022 ClearMark Awards. Now in its 12th year, the annual awards recognize the best in plain language communications in English, French, and Spanish from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private companies in North America.

The deadline to enter is March 31, 2022. Entries must have been produced between Jan. 1, 2021 – present. ClearMark Award winners will be announced in May. Entry fee is $180 for members, $230 for nonmembers.

Awards are given in 13 categories:
● Before & After - Print
● Before & After - Digital
● Brochures (up to 20 pages)
● Brochures (more than 20 pages)
● Posters, Charts & Fliers
● Infographics
● Websites
● Blog Posts & Summaries
● Emails & Newsletters
● Mailed Materials
● Legal Documents
● Apps
● Forms, Applications & Statements

In addition, the top honor, the Grand Winner, is given to an entry that represents the best in plain language communication across all 13 categories.

Each year, the Center for Plain Languages receives between 80-100 submissions. Past winners have included AARP, JPMorgan Chase, March of Dimes, Quicken Loans, and the Social Security Administration.

Entries are judged by a panel of volunteer plain language experts, including former journalists and professors from leading colleges and universities.

For more information, including how to enter, visit https://centerforplainlanguage.org/awards/clearmark/ or contact Casey Mank at cmank@centerforplainlanguage.org.

For information on how to become a member of the Center for Plain Language, visit https://centerforplainlanguage.org/membership/.

Casey Mank
Center for Plain Language
+1 570-441-2032
