SCAN and Commonwealth Care Alliance Partner to Launch myPlace Health
The venture will support aging-in-place for nation’s most vulnerable through PACE care modelLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan and Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), two not-for-profit healthcare leaders with extensive experience serving low-income and high-needs older adults, have partnered to launch myPlace Health, an integrated care delivery organization that will specialize in providing personalized care to older adults who wish to remain living in their homes and communities for as long as possible.
A risk-bearing care delivery platform, myPlace Health will deliver services to vulnerable older adults through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and as a value-based provider working in partnership with local health plans.
“SCAN is proud to partner with CCA, an organization that shares our commitment to improving care for older adults, as we develop this new organization,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Through this unique partnership, myPlace Health is perfectly positioned to directly advance SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
"As CCA continues our strategic growth into new markets around the country, we are focused on partnerships with mission-aligned organizations like SCAN who share our commitment to transforming healthcare for those with significant needs,” said Chris Palmieri, President & CEO of CCA. “Together with our colleagues at SCAN, we believe myPlace Health will create better outcomes and more options for seniors who can often stay healthier in their communities than they can in hospital settings.”
Veteran healthcare leader Robbie Pottharst has been appointed CEO of myPlace Health, which will seek additional partnerships with mission-aligned organizations that are committed to improving care for seniors. Pottharst previously served in executive leadership roles at innovative healthcare organizations CareMore Health, Kaiser Permanente and Cityblock Health.
“I am thrilled about this opportunity to leverage CCA’s and SCAN’s collective expertise to launch a new company that will improve the health of older adults in need across the country,” said Pottharst. “This is a personal calling for me and I am especially excited that SCAN and CCA share my passion for building a new aging-in-place model to transform care for older adults.”
Jain, Palmieri, and Pottharst will all serve on the new company’s board of directors. Also joining the board is Binoy Bhansali, corporate vice president of Corporate Development at SCAN, and Don Stiffler, chief corporate development officer at CCA.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serves more than 270,000 members in California. SCAN Desert Health Plan and SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) provide Medicare Advantage coverage to people in Arizona and Nevada, respectively. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Commonwealth Care Alliance
Based in Boston, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a multi-state integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. Mission-based and person-centered, CCA focuses on sustainable and evidence-based healthcare breakthroughs that improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs, and advocates for affordable, high-quality, and cost-effective policies that lead to healthcare equity for individuals who need it most. CCA’s model is consistently recognized as one of the best in the country at finding and engaging traditionally hard-to-reach individuals. In 2021, CCA began a multi-year, mission-aligned geographic diversification growth strategy to extend its proven care model throughout the United States. With health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California and Michigan, CCA serves more than 62,000 individuals. Learn more about CCA’s pioneering healthcare solutions and validated care model at www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
