Mighty Paw Force Tests New Dog Tie Out Stake To Withstand 800lbs of Pulling Force
The family orientated dog gear company released a heavy duty Tie Out Stake that allows dogs to roam around safely in wide open, unfenced spaces.
Simply screw the stake into dry ground clockwise until the connecting ring is about an inch above the ground.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the wireless Smart Bell, Sport Harnesses and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their easy-to-install Dog Tie Out Stake.
— Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw
The sturdy tether is rust-proof and makes it easy to secure dogs in unfenced yards, campgrounds, parks and beaches without the need for any solid structures to tie them to.
It works best in combination with Mighty Paw’s 30’ chew-proof tie out cable leash.
The 18” stake consists of a chrome coated stainless steel spiral base with a sharpened edge as well as a wide ergonomic comfort handle in green or orange. It also comes with a 360° tangle-free swivel ring that handles even the most playful dogs up to 125lbs.
“You can now easily take your dog along on any adventures, regardless of whether or not there’s a fence or a tree to tie them to,” said Corey Smith, founder of Mighty Paw. “The stake’s arrowhead design and wide ergonomic handle make setting it up a breeze without hurting your hands. Simply screw the stake into dry ground clockwise until the connecting ring is about an inch above the ground. Now you can clip one end of your dog’s leash to the connecting ring and the other end to their collar or harness.”
Dog Tie Out Stake Details:
*Controlled freedom in unfenced spaces
*Arrowhead design with wide ergonomic handle
*Convenient, easy and comfortable to use
*360° swivel ring with stoppers
*Tangle-free design
*Stainless steel spiral base with sharpened edge
*Chrome coated
*Heavy-duty outdoor safety
*Weather-proof and rust-proof
*Holds dogs weighing up to 125lbs
*Force tested to withstand 800lbs of pulling force
*Available in silver with green or orange handle
*Dimensions: 18” (stake), 4.9” (handle)
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
