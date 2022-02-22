Submit Release
13-Time World Boxing Champion Tori Nelson's New Documentary Is Causing An Industry Buzz

Tori Nelson alongside Mike Tyson celebrating her victories: Photo Credit-Tori Nelson

Tori Nelson Standing Proud With Her Championship Belts: Photo Credit-Santiago Gonzalez

Tori Nelson: Photo Credit-Santiago Gonzalez

Tori “Shonuff” Nelson has a strong and much needed message for athletes

“I was trained to win. After boxing, I still make sure I achieve my own personal victories. Being a world champion is honorable, but staying one is part of my winning mentality. Life is the trophy.”
— Tori “Shonuff” Nelson
ASHBURN , VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES , February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 13-time, 4 weight division World Boxing Champion, Tori “Shonuff” Nelson isn’t holding anything back. The 45- year old mother of two tells it all in a newly released documentary done by Voices of America.

In the documentary, Nelson talks about the highs and lows that surrounded her career as well as her latest endeavors. Nelson also delves into some of the experiences that caused her to look deeper into the industry and discusses situations that required her to take better care of her mental health. She says, “There were things I experienced that I never thought I’d get through, but I did. I know I’m a champion in more ways than one.”

Over the duration of her boxing career, we often saw her two children who she loves immensly. In this documentary, we actually hear from them to understand what they saw, and how their mother’s career impacted their lives.

This is a must watch! You can take a look at it here:

https://www.voanews.com/a/6447650.html

Currently, Nelson is booking public speaking events across the country to share even more about her life...the joys, the pains, the triumphs, and all the things in between.

Looking toward the future, on October 22, 2022, Nelson will be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. She has worked so hard and has gone above and beyond as a stellar athlete.

Nelson's publicist Desirae L. Benson says, "Tori represents all the women in the world who believe in going the extra mile through integrity, heart, and the drive to succeed. So many can learn from her diligence. Achievement has more to do with the heart, than it does with winning any title. Winning is just the icing on the cake."

Follow Nelson on social media to learn more about her journey and all the many great things to come.

