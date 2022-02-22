Magnetic Pop Rhythms Spun with an Exciting Twist: Kahfawknee Stuns with Genre-Bending New Album
Back from a year-long hiatus, Kahfawknee’s new EP ‘UNRELEASED’ narrates an inspiring story of living life and traversing through hurdles as an LGBTQ individual.OXON HILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An eclectic talent in the world of Pop, Kahfawknee brings with his music 15 years of unparalleled experience. Having recently dropped his surprise 4-track EP, ‘UNRELEASED’ on January 25th, 2022, the talented powerhouse showcases a stirring musical perspective. Soaring up the charts, the artist’s music rose to 8 TOP SONGS on Apple Music in just a few hours.
‘UNRELEASED’ highlights the artist’s return to the music world after the release of two digital albums, ‘Songs About You’ and ‘Plan B’ which catalyzed his rise to become a hometown legend. An exciting new EP, ‘UNRELEASED’ features songs that have never been heard before, with music handcrafted by a group of musicians and friends from the DMV, called “The Basement Junkies Collective”.
Kahfawknee remains inspired by the work of icons such as Lil Nas X, who he believes helped curate the crucial headspace for LGBTQ artists of color. The dynamic new EP also features two tracks produced by writer, singer and producer Kayluh (@kayluhofficial) known as K.L.A. The artist is also complemented seamlessly by Demetri Davis- a music school savant who served as audio engineer and holds writing credits.
Offering blends of pop music with a scintillating twist, the inspiring artist makes use of memorable bass and soulful vocals. A writer at heart, Kahfawknee weaves together mesmerizing tales which are both relatable and motivating.
“I am an LGBTQ artist who has been kind of pushed aside regarding my talent because no-one knew just what to do with me. Time is carving placement for artists like me,” says Kahfawknee regarding his music.
Kahfawknee is looking forward to releasing his third studio album titled, “Stimulation Simulation”. He is diligently counting days and is most excited for sharing his evolution in musical style and growth in composition of diverse sounds. “UNRELEASED” highlights a characteristic sound he has crafted for himself.
Visit the artist’s personal website www.trapfleur.com and check out his music which is streaming on every platform. Follow Kahfawknee on Instagram @trapfluerella and reach out through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.
A multigenre musical prodigy, Kahfawknee represents more than just an individual talent. Rather, the seasoned pro is an artist who hopes to deliver the authentic stories of LGBTQ people of color. A rising name in the music business, KahFawknee has made a name for himself, using innovative and unique lyrics to impact performances and styles.
A driven musician and entrepreneur, the artist churns out compositions that are purely unexpected. With his music echoing the story of a black gay man who is far from the softer more acceptable side of gay, being raised by a Marine. The artist remains ever grateful to his father, who inspired him to channel his individuality. His central goal remains just to spread #Blackboyjoy and become the representation of queer people of color, such that growing up boys like him know that it is possible to achieve your goals.
