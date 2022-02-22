UK cybersecurity companies combine forces to champion next-level threat intelligence

Searchlight Security and Omniscope announce a partnership

PORTSMOUTH, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two UK cybersecurity companies Searchlight Security, the provider of specialist deep and dark web monitoring products, and Omniscope, the digital threat intelligence and investigations business, have announced a partnership that brings next-level threat intelligence to enterprise customers and law enforcement agencies alike. The solution combines Omniscope’s Smarti3 Intelligence platform for open-source threat intelligence of the web, including deep web social media, with Searchlight Security’s DarkIQ and Cerberus products for monitoring and investigating the deep and dark web.

Omniscope’s Smarti3TM digital intelligence platform provides all the workflow and data-basing tools necessary to capture and manage information from web sources to aid in investigations and give security analysts threat intelligence needed to protect their organisations. By adding Searchlight Security’s deep and dark web monitoring capabilities, this intelligence is extended to the criminal underground. DarkIQ, for instance, allows companies to build bespoke threat profiles from information gathered across the dark web, identify potential risks and take recommended corrective actions. For law enforcement and those that need deeper investigative capabilities, Searchlight’s Cerberus is a world-leading intelligence platform for the deep and dark web that can monitor suspicious activity and assist in bringing criminal actors to justice.

“Partnering with Searchlight Security was a natural choice for us as we’re both UK companies with similar ethos and business trajectories,” said Andy Jones, CEO at Omniscope, who co-owns the Omniscope business with Marcus Di-Vincenzo a military veteran. “Searchlight’s product suite complements our mission with Smarti3TM very well, allowing us to provide an enhanced service proposition to cover clearnet, deep and dark web threat intelligence to both of our customer bases.”

Omniscope and Searchlight’s joint solution is available now, giving enterprise and law enforcement agencies next-level threat intelligence that supports the full intelligence cycle, from collection, analysis and dissemination cycles on clearnet, deep and dark web – leaving no stone unturned. Reporting and recommended actions are also provided to assist analysts and investigators with taking the most immediate corrective steps.

Searchlight Security’s Dr Gareth Owenson, CTO, co-founder and world-leading expert in deep and dark web research, noted: “Criminal groups frequently sell access to corporate systems on the dark web. Ransomware groups buy this data and then launch ransomware attacks against organisations which can be utterly crippling - even resulting in business failure. One of the most overlooked areas of proactive cybersecurity is monitoring the dark web for company credentials, mentions, even IP addresses or exposed ports being discussed by the criminal underground. By doing this monitoring consistently, organisations can detect these early warning signs of access to their networks being sold and ultimately prevent the ransomware attack altogether."

Crucially this type of intelligence can help organisations detect the early warning signs of a cyberattack and is designed by intelligence professionals for intelligence professionals. With both companies started by ex-military and cyber defence professionals, there is an implicit understanding of how analysts and law enforcement need to connect the dots to extract meaningful and actionable threat intelligence.

“The combination of Omniscope’s Smarti3 OSINT / SOCMINT capabilities and our deep and dark web monitoring products offer the most extensive and complete threat intelligence solution on the market,” said Ben Jones, CEO and co-founder of Searchlight Security. “We look forward to creating new revenue streams from customers old and new through this partnership and flying the flag for UK cybersecurity companies.”

About Searchlight Security

Protecting society from the threats of the dark web. Searchlight Security is mission-proven as the world’s leading provider of deep and dark web intelligence and tools, protecting society from the threats of the dark web. Trusted by the world’s most advanced government agencies and businesses; enabling them to go further, faster and deeper into the dark web. Our proprietary technology provides actionable data that was previously unobtainable, delivering insights, situational awareness and sense-making helping our customers keep ahead.

About Omniscope

Omniscope is a digital threat intelligence software provider, discreet investigation services and online OSINT training business. Many of the Omniscope team are from either an ex- military intelligence and / or law enforcement background. A business located in the South West of England, Omniscope provides a varied range of services to both public and private sector clients, focused particularly within Law Enforcement, (Serious Crime and Counter-Terrorism teams), Financial Crime, Cyber Threat Hunting, Insurance Fraud and physical and digital private client Intelligence and protection services.