Performanta makes key acquisition of Identity Experts to bolster Microsoft IAM and security capabilities

Performanta acquires Identity Experts, a Microsoft Gold Security Partner and Identity & Access Management (IAM) specialist consultancy.

MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performanta, a fast-growing global provider of managed cyber security services to enterprise customers, has today announced the acquisition of Identity Experts, a Microsoft Gold Security Partner and Identity & Access Management (IAM) specialist consultancy. The move follows a significant investment round from Beech Tree Private Equity and will allow Performanta to extend important security capabilities further across the Microsoft portfolio – including Azure AD, Sentinel, ATP, O365 and IAM - that clients and the market alike are showing a significant increase in demand and interest in. Performanta is a proud contributor to B-BBEE and is accredited under the ICT Sector Code as Level 1 contributor.

With its Global Centre of excellence in South Africa, Performanta provides compelling and competitive end-to-end security solutions for all customers, advising on security strategies as well as monitoring their environments 24/7 - including full Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Incident Response services. With the acquisition of Identity Experts, Performanta further demonstrates commitment to its customers by enhancing its in-house capabilities in the MEA region and abroad though Identity Experts’ close relationship and experience with Microsoft security technologies to help prevent data breaches, fraud and protect privacy in the MEA region.

“This past year, global organisations have had to cope with an unprecedented amount of change in how they do business, as well as security and identity risks associated with working outside an office perimeter - and the MEA region is no exception. As such, many have turned to Microsoft for all manner of services, including security,” said Guy Golan, group CEO and co-founder of Performanta.

“Together with Identity Experts, we are able to address the mounting security challenges in the region and plug a critical gap in the market, especially amongst clients with a Microsoft-focused security roadmap. Though we will of course maintain our established footprint across the entire cybersecurity landscape, with Identity Experts, this will be extended to a truly broad range of services. This puts us in a unique position to provide the market with a security outcome-based approach - irrespective of technology provider. Whether it’s Microsoft or a portfolio of other security vendors, Performanta can provide integrated and fully managed services 24/7.”

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Identity Experts prides itself on its close relationship with Microsoft and its customers to help them build out a strategy of securing their identities, while benefiting from tangible improvements in compliance, risk management and user experience.

The acquisition means that it will become part of the Performanta Group, now over 150 strong with founders of Identity Experts, Paul Green and Matt Brunton, continuing to drive the Group’s focus on the Microsoft portfolio.

“Identity Experts is one of Microsoft’s key identity and security partners, and has been for many years,” said Paul Green, director of Identity Experts. “Bringing this experience and skillset into the Performanta Group and being able to expand the security capabilities we can offer to our customers with Performanta’s SOC and MDR services achieves one of Identity Expert’s key strategic goals. We are very excited to be part of this journey and feel that the expertise and IP across the enlarged group will provide a truly unique approach to ensuring customers remain secure and safe, allowing them to continue to grow their own businesses whilst we support them globally 24/7.”

Performanta has extensive cybersecurity expertise and is led by a senior team of industry experts who have operated in the global enterprise security market for over 20 years. Headquartered in Maidenhead, Berkshire, UK with operations in South Africa, Germany, Australia and the US, Performanta provides end-to-end cyber services, from expert-led consulting through to 24/7 MDR delivered by the Group’s global Security Operating Centres (SOC).

About Performanta

Performanta was founded in 2010 and has over 150 staff worldwide, including former CIOs/CISOs from large enterprises. It has a global footprint with a team of 80 analysts working in two SOCs, helping to secure customers across 50 countries, from offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, South Africa and the USA. Performanta offers a consultative approach to people, process and technology, focusing on security projects in line with adversarial, accidental and environmental business risk. With a holistic cybersecurity view, we understand the modus operandi of the perpetrator and accordingly build an intelligent defence mechanism to make customer environments less susceptible to attacks.

About Identity Experts

Identity Experts is an identity management and cyber security practice, founded in 2014, helping businesses succeed in maintaining compliance, protecting employees and safeguarding data. As a Microsoft Gold partner specialising in Identity Access and Security, they benefit from direct links with Microsoft’s product engineering teams, providing best-in-class implementation services and influence on product roadmaps. This trusted status has seen Identity Experts complete successful projects with some of Microsoft UK’s largest enterprise customers, as well as representing Microsoft Consulting Services and the Microsoft FastTrack team.