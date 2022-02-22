Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,399 in the last 365 days.

UM study helps suppress breast cancer metastasis

MACAU, February 22 - A research team led by Xu Xiaoling, associate professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM), has made significant progress in its research on breast cancer metastasis. They used whole genome knockout library, and confirmed that ATP11b is the suppressor in breast cancer metastasis. The team identified the mechanism of ATP11b-mediated metastasis and the corresponding targeted therapeutic agents through cellular and animal model validation, which is expected to improve the treatment outcome for patients with metastatic breast cancer.The study has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Tumour metastasis is the most common cause of death in breast cancer patients. Given the complicated process of metastasis, which includes abnormal proliferation, in situ invasion, vascular invasion, and colonization in distant organs, the role of the driver gene in the initiation of metastasis has attracted considerable attention. Previous studies mostly focus on abnormal gene expressions in the metastatic tumour using the next-generation sequencing (NGS), followed by biological validation to locate the relevant driver genes. Yet, only a few of them could rule out the interference of passenger genes detected by NGS. Moreover, BRCA1 mutant tumour is prone to metastasis, and blocking BRCA1-induced metastasis has been a challenge for researchers worldwide. Finally, there are few drugs for patients with metastatic cancer to choose from, so finding candidate drugs to change the expression of driver genes and helping patients choose suitable drugs have also become increasingly important.

The research team used genome-wide knockout library technology to screen the driver genes in whole genome-wide and identified the common metastasis suppressor ATP11b. Knocking out ATP11b in the DNA level significantly increases the ability of metastasis of BRCA1 mutant cells. Inducing non-apoptotic phosphatidylserine (PS) exposure on the cell membrane generates immune suppressive signal in tumour microenvironment (TME) and promotes the formation of pre-metastatic niche. The team confirmed that paclitaxel and doxorubicin were effective in blocking ATP11b-associated tumour metastasis through public database research and cellular validation.

The corresponding authors of the study are Prof Xu Xiaoling and Prof Deng Chuxia. The first author is PhD student Xu Jun. Other postgraduate students of FHS, namely PhD students Su Sek Man and Zhang Xin, and master’s student Chan Un In; research assistant Ragini Adhav; research assistant professor Miao Kai; as well as members of the animal facility also made important contributions to this study. The study was supported by the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) grants (027/2015/A1, 029/2017/A1, 0101/2018/A3, 0112/2019/A2, 0011/2019/AKP, 0097/2021/A2, and 0045/2021/AFJ) and UM Multi-Year Research Grant (MYRG2016-00138-FHS, MYRG2017-00088-FHS, MYRG2019-00064-FHS). The full version of the research article can be viewed at: https://www.jci.org/articles/view/149473/pdf

You just read:

UM study helps suppress breast cancer metastasis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.