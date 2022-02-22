Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev visited tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to the Russian Federation, has visited the tomb of the unknown soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.

President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to the unknown soldier and laid a wreath at the eternal flame.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

A guard of honor then marched in front of the President.

