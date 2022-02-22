Cretx, a Mobile App Development Company in Canada Launches Its Brand New Website
Cretx, a mobile app development company in Canada, launches a brand new website to help SMBs & startups with mobile, web & software app development solutions.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a tech-driven company focused on delivering end-to-end mobile app development solutions to clients around the globe, Cretx, a mobile app development company in Canada, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website.
The brand new website reflects the wide spectrum of mobile development solutions that Cretx serves to the clients. In addition to Flutter app development, Cretx offers versatile tech solutions for React Native Development, Android App Development, iOS App Development, AR Development, Game development, and so forth.
"It is our great pleasure to announce the launch of our new website. The website aligns perfectly with our company’s vision for growth and offers on-the-go solutions to our client's requirements,” states Shahnawaz Shaikh, the Managing Director and CEO of Cretx.
He further expresses, “We strongly believe our website will serve as an important bridge for the clients and the community to achieve a better understanding of what Cretx is, what the company stands for, and what services and solutions it offers.”
Cretx has a neatly designed Homepage with useful information ranging from its development process to the industries it caters to. One can schedule a consultation, browse through the portfolio or simply comprehend the services Cretx offers as a mobile app development company.
With the dedicated pages for each kind of mobile app development solution, Cretx offers as a company, the website is easy to navigate, allowing the clients and the audience to easily locate the information they seek from the website.
The technology section displays all the cutting-edge technologies and agile methodologies Cretx uses while developing comprehensive custom mobile app solutions. While the portfolio section gives a glimpse of all the successful projects, it has devised and delivered to the clients successfully.
The user-friendly and responsive design along with the engaging content will help the website visitors easily understand the IT solutions Cretx offers as a mobile app development company in Canada.
The new website strives to provide a full understanding of the mobile app development services Cretx renders by eliminating the hurdles to craft unparalleled app solutions for its array of clients spread across the world.
Keeping in mind to deliver an excellent responsive experience to the users, the new website is easy to access across all the platforms and devices, be it a desktop or a mobile phone. The new website includes features like:
Easy navigation that allows the end-users to easily see the solutions portfolio as per their requirements.
The engaging content on the website in the form of case studies and blogs delivers the latest industry trends, tools, and tech to expand your industry knowledge.
Truly responsive for every platform and device, making it easy to browse the website with ease.
The new Cretx website will contain content regularly updated with useful information through blog posts and articles in the Blog section.
Furthermore, Cretx is grateful to the team for their efforts, time, and energy to make an engaging and user-oriented website a source of information for the visitors on the website. With the new features and functionalities of the website, the clients, partners, and visitors will be able to experience the brand as a whole.
With experience in Android, iOS, web, and server, Cretx is a trustworthy partner for scalable, robust application solutions that generate value and revenue for clients. To learn more, visit the newly launched website now to see how we help businesses in achieving digitized success through application design and development solutions.
For any suggestions, questions, or queries, feel free to contact us on the below details.
ABOUT CRETX:
With the vision to provide user-centric and client-centric app development solutions, Cretx strives to deliver engaging and conversion-driven app development solutions for startups and big businesses. The extensive team of project managers, developers, and designers shape your dream with exceptional knowledge, proficient expertise, and inciting abilities to deliver your idea the way you want and is well-versed in all kinds of projects across all the niches.
Cretx, a mobile app development company creates and provides custom mobile app development solutions that are secure, scalable, and sustainable, no matter the environment where it is hosted. Created using the agile technology methods, the developers create and deliver state-of-the-art solutions to meet the users, industry, and business needs.
Shahnawaz Shaikh
Cretx Canada
