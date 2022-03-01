Jenn Gotzon, Star of Hit Family Franchise "The Farmer and The Belle," Releases Bible Study & QVC Jewelry on Inner Beauty

Jenn Gotzon (The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland). Photo Credit Steven Bergman QVC host Terri Conn and Jewelry Creator Jenn Gotzon Release The Farmer and The Belle's New line of Jewelry "Open my Heart Locket" in Sterling Silver, Divine Beauty Devotional Book and The Farmer and The Belle DVD Necklace created by Jenn Gotzon selling at QVC

QVC, Amazon, & Christian Bookstores carry Award-Winning-Actress Jenn Gotzon's Divine Beauty Line on Biblical and Psychological Truths inspiring Beauty is Within

I use prayer, breathing and visualization techniques learned through my training as an actress to bring healing.” — Actress-Speaker, Jenn Gotzon

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenn Gotzon – an award-winning actress known in the faith-based market starring in two Oscar Nominated films - launches a never-seen-before five-part video bible study unlocking revelation on biblical beauty based on an acting technique and psychological research for a mental transformation.

"We created this 2-minute quizzer to discover how connected we are to our true beauty at http://TrueBeauty.scoreapp.com/," shares Gotzon.

The video study has brought great healing to teens and adults struggling with poor self-image. The education unlocks interactive revelation from the message inscribed in the jewelry, book, and message from the Amazon Best Selling Romance Movie, “The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland" as seen on QVC.

Divine Beauty: Becoming Beautiful based on God’s Truth is a 30-day devotional book by Hallmark's "When God Calls the Heart" co-author Michelle Cox and Jenn Gotzon. The video study follows each of the five sections in the book. Together, with the bracelet and heart locket necklace, the scriptures wrap God's truth about beauty around your neck and wrist.

"We want to provide a pathway to believe your body and soul are marvelously made by God. Being an overcomer of feeling insecure about your looks and obtaining a hands-on strategy to using the gifts God has given as a joyful giver are proven to radiate true beauty," explains Gotzon.

The fourth charm inscribed on the bracelet says "Obedient to my Calling" which inspires trusting God in the plans He has to prosper and not to harm is a topic Gotzon speaks internationally on.

The "Open my Heart" jewelry engraving comes from Focus on the Family psychologists, Greg and Erin Smalley, explaining the pathway to healing begins with having an open heart. This saying is engraved on the jewelry line selling on QVC's sterling silver locket necklace and the last charm on the adjustable Tiffany-inspired bracelet. The heart dangles into the hand's palm to grasp when feeling insecure or fearful. The back inscription says, "Dear Jesus, help me grasp how wide, high, long, and deep is for your love for me."

"Divine Beauty [book] takes you on a journey that illuminates who you are from the inside out. The result is true peace, unspeakable joy, a radiant you, and the grace to handle whatever life brings your way. This is a must-read that is long over-due!" - Fanchon Stinger, TV News Anchor and PBR's Grit and Grace Girls founder.

The “Open my Heart” locket necklace will be a story focal point in the sequel “The Farmer and The Belle 2: Grit and Grace” available in gold and silver at QVC. https://www.qvc.com/%22The-Farmer-and-the-Belle%22-%22Open-My-Heart%22-Locket-w-Chain-Sterling-Silver.product.J403169.html?sc=SRCH

The video bible study, book, bracelet, and necklace are available for purchase at The Farmer and The Belle's website: https://www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/shop/ Promo Code JENNGOTZON for 15% Off.

Book Jenn Gotzon at sdi.entertainment.pr@gmail.com for your talk show, podcast, media, or jenn.gotzon@gmail.com to speak at schools, festivals, and conferences on the topic: Inner Beauty. Teachings at www.jenngotzon.com Follow @JennGotzon www.instagram.com/jenngotzon and Facebook www.facebook.com/jenngotzon

QVC welcomes Jewelry Creator and Star of The Farmer and The Belle, Jenn Gotzon, releasing new "Open My Heart" Locket Necklace inspiring Beauty is on the Inside