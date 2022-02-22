Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,374 in the last 365 days.

Snyder Industries Recognizes National Storage Tank as Top West Coast Dealer

Poly Tank Specialists

Poly Tank Specialists

Rain Harvesting Tanks

Rain Harvesting Tanks

Fire Protection Tanks

Fire Protection Tanks

Water Storage Tank Sales Increase Over 400%

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Storage Tank is pleased to announce a 400% increase in water storage tank sales for year-end 2021. This industry-leading growth has led Snyder Industries, the premier manufacturer of poly water storage tanks globally, to recognize National Storage Tank as their top dealer on the West Coast.

Nicole Oblad, CEO of National Storage Tank, stated: "Our partnership with Snyder Industries has helped us to achieve this tremendous increase which we expect to continue in 2022." Ms. Oblad also said that "Snyder Industries' ability to manufacture and deliver their quality products during the pandemic and extraordinary supply chain issues have been impressive." National has three distribution locations in Northern California for plastic tanks with plans to expand further to meet the demand for water storage solutions in California and the Western U.S.

In California, the drought conditions and potential for a worsening wildfire crisis have multiplied the need to add water storage resources for every home and business. National Storage has installed water storage solutions and fire protection tanks from small 500 gallon tanks to massive 6-million gallon tanks for local, regional, national, and international clients.

About National Storage Tank, Inc.
National Storage Tank has a complete line of tank offerings, including Plastic Water Storage Tanks, Corrugated Bolted Steel Tanks, Factory Coated, and Glass Fused to Steel Bolted Tanks, Welded, and Fiberglass above and below ground, and everything in between. Nobody beats the NST warranty, manufacturing quality, or professional installation ability. Our reputation precedes us with extensive experience in the water storage tank business because the client ALWAYS comes first. Every water tank project is unique and requires careful attention to the client's detailed requirements.

Nicole Oblad
National Storage Tank
+1 866-959-8237
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Snyder Industries Recognizes National Storage Tank as Top West Coast Dealer

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.