Snyder Industries Recognizes National Storage Tank as Top West Coast Dealer
Water Storage Tank Sales Increase Over 400%SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Storage Tank is pleased to announce a 400% increase in water storage tank sales for year-end 2021. This industry-leading growth has led Snyder Industries, the premier manufacturer of poly water storage tanks globally, to recognize National Storage Tank as their top dealer on the West Coast.
Nicole Oblad, CEO of National Storage Tank, stated: "Our partnership with Snyder Industries has helped us to achieve this tremendous increase which we expect to continue in 2022." Ms. Oblad also said that "Snyder Industries' ability to manufacture and deliver their quality products during the pandemic and extraordinary supply chain issues have been impressive." National has three distribution locations in Northern California for plastic tanks with plans to expand further to meet the demand for water storage solutions in California and the Western U.S.
In California, the drought conditions and potential for a worsening wildfire crisis have multiplied the need to add water storage resources for every home and business. National Storage has installed water storage solutions and fire protection tanks from small 500 gallon tanks to massive 6-million gallon tanks for local, regional, national, and international clients.
About National Storage Tank, Inc.
National Storage Tank has a complete line of tank offerings, including Plastic Water Storage Tanks, Corrugated Bolted Steel Tanks, Factory Coated, and Glass Fused to Steel Bolted Tanks, Welded, and Fiberglass above and below ground, and everything in between. Nobody beats the NST warranty, manufacturing quality, or professional installation ability. Our reputation precedes us with extensive experience in the water storage tank business because the client ALWAYS comes first. Every water tank project is unique and requires careful attention to the client's detailed requirements.
