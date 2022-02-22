Submit Release
Darrell King Honored With Prestigious Invitation

Darrell King

Preston, Idaho Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

PRESTON , IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darrell King has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://www.annuity.com. He now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.

Darrell is a well-known local expert in the matters of retirement and retirement income planning. For the last 31 years, he has helped people in Preston and throughout the state of Idaho retire safely and securely. His clients include retirees from Presto products, Pepperidge farms, Agrium, and Bayer (formerly known as Monsanto chemicals).

As a retirement and income planning specialist, he assists retirees and those about to retire, protects their savings, reduces income taxes and taxes on social security benefits, and creates a retirement income guaranteed to last as long as they do.

Darrell is a part of the LUTCF (Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow), a qualifying member of Million Dollar Round Tale, former president of Cache Valley Underwriters Association, Former President, and of Preston’s Lions Club, and a Volunteer National Registry First Responder. He is also a proud alumnus of Utah State University.

Darrell has been married to his wife for 42 years, and their beautiful family includes seven children and 18 grandchildren. He has served on many local boards and committees that provide service and support for the arts. He has had many opportunities to partake in service and youth conferences at his church. Darrell enjoys hunting, fishing, snow skiing and is an avid gardener in his spare time.

Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.

Darrell King
King Financial Services Inc.
+1 (208) 851-6666
dking.kfsi@gmail.com

Darrell King Honored With Prestigious Invitation

