Shaftsbury Barracks / Operating Without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000549
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP – Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/21/2022 at 1604 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Store – Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Tiara D. Washington
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baldwin, Louisiana
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the date and time above, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a stolen motor vehicle from South Burlington, Vermont, headed southbound on U.S. Route 7. The vehicle was located at the Dollar General store in the Town of Arlington, Vermont. Troopers found the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who was identified as Tiara Washington, 30, from Baldwin, Louisiana. Probable cause was developed on the scene, and Washington was subsequently released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 24th, 2022, at 8:30 A.M.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2022 at 8:30 A.M.
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.