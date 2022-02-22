Shaftsbury Barracks / Operating Without Owners Consent

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3000549

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP – Shaftsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/21/2022 at 1604 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Store – Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED: Tiara D. Washington

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baldwin, Louisiana

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the date and time above, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a stolen motor vehicle from South Burlington, Vermont, headed southbound on U.S. Route 7. The vehicle was located at the Dollar General store in the Town of Arlington, Vermont. Troopers found the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who was identified as Tiara Washington, 30, from Baldwin, Louisiana. Probable cause was developed on the scene, and Washington was subsequently released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 24th, 2022, at 8:30 A.M.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2022 at 8:30 A.M.

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

