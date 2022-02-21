Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,303 in the last 365 days.

Proposed amendments to e-commerce tax declaration and payment

VIETNAM, February 21 -  

Shopee is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Việt Nam. The draft is expected to change the way its sellers declare and pay tax. Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance is seeking comments on a new draft decree that provides amendments to Decree No 126 on tax administration and Decree No 123 on invoices.

According to the new draft, e-commerce platform owners must declare and pay tax on behalf of individual sellers for goods and services sold on their platform online.

For goods and services not sold online, the owner must declare and pay tax on behalf of individual sellers, under their authorisation.

The owner is also required to disclose information to tax authorities of traders, organisations and individuals, who have made transactions on their platform.

The information includes the sellers’ names, tax codes, IDs, addresses, phone numbers, and sales revenues of goods and services sold online.

Information disclosure shall be made quarterly via electronic means in accordance with regulations on electronic tax transactions, or via direct connections if the connections meet technical standards set by the General Department of Taxation.

People can make their comments on the draft via the ministry's online portal. — VNS   

You just read:

Proposed amendments to e-commerce tax declaration and payment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.