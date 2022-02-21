Submit Release
From Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - 21 february 2022, 14:04

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

On 11 March, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Azerbaijan will mark 30 years of diplomatic relations. I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate the importance that the United Kingdom attaches to the relationship between our two countries.

Over the last 30 years, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Azerbaijan have worked together to develop an important strategic partnership. I am delighted that since the early foundations of British investment in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, this relationship has broadened and flourished. Investment and trade continue to grow. Our education and cultural links are extremely close, and we have developed increasingly valuable cooperation on important issues, including climate change and clean energy, regional security, and support for women and girls.

The United Kingdom is, and will continue to be, a steadfast and supportive partner for the Republic of Azerbaijan. I look forward to the continued development of our partnership in the years ahead.

Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

