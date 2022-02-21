Air Quality permits under review for Feb. 18

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County SSAB Iowa, Inc—1770 Bill Sharp Boulevard, Muscatine. Project No. 20-059. SSAB Iowa, Inc. makes steel plate and coil from ferrous scrap metals. This project increases the maximum airflow rate from the stack associated with one of the two baghouses that controls emissions from the EAF/LMF melt shops. The public comment period runs until March 19. Requests for a public hearing must be submitted by March 4.

Grain Processing Corporation—1600 Oregon St., Muscatine. Project No. 22-042. The purpose of this project is to combine the two existing exhaust stacks for Gluten Filters No. 8 and No. 9 into a single new exhaust stack (EP326.0). Project No. 22-043. The purpose of this project is to combine the two existing exhaust stacks for Gluten Filters No. 6 and No. 7 into a single new exhaust stack (EP325.0). The public comment period for both projects ends March 20.

Scott County Continental Cement Company, LLC (CCC) —301 E. Front St., Buffalo. Project No. 22-036. CCC operates a portland cement plant. This project is for changes to the cement barge loading operation. These changes include the installation of a new filter receiver, the replacement of the control device and stack associated with Emission Point 2601-0, and the update of the height of the stack associated with the cement storage dome dust collector. The public comment period ends March 18. Public hearing requests need to be submitted by March 18.