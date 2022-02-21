Stonehill Announces Establishment of its Program Management Service

Stonehill, a strategy consulting and Design Thinking firm, is pleased to announce the official establishment of its Program Management service offering.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a strategy consulting and Design Thinking firm, is pleased to announce the official establishment of its Program Management service offering. The decision to define Program Management apart from its existing pillars of service further refines the expert firm’s capabilities amidst its rapid growth.

The Program Management experts at Stonehill have experience successfully overseeing the implementation of strategic initiatives across enterprises of varying sizes. This service has always been an integral part of the company’s offerings but has often stayed hidden behind the team’s better-known services. The leadership team decided to establish it as a separate valuable service for current and future clients in anticipation of significant growth in the Program Management area.

Program Management is vital when a company has initiatives to be implemented, but leadership and team members need to focus on day-to-day business instead of long-term implementation plans. Program Managers come in at that point to create the plans, push people along, and track it throughout every step. They serve as an interim member of the client’s team, completing their engagement when the strategy is integrated throughout the enterprise and positive change is seen.

“Our Program Management experts have a passion for watching business visions come to life,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “We work with initiative owners and team leaders to make sure all goals are reached.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is the world's leading strategy and innovation consultancy. We leverage Design Thinking to help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. We fill the void between a creative agency and a business consultant acting as the R&D, design, training, marketing, and program management team for our clients. Our projects have explored the future of the workforce, finance, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education. We have increased customer satisfaction, created exponential revenue, and touched the lives of millions. Stonehill was recognized in 2019 as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and in 2021 as Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.