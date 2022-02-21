“Martı's Success Lies in The Establishment of The Right Team,” Says CEO Oğuz Alper Öktem
EINPresswire.com/ -- Istanbul is one of the largest cities in the world and one of the most crowded cities in Europe with a population of over 15 million people. A huge problem in Istanbul is transportation. Currently, scooters are among the most common means of transportation in the city.
These new generation transportation vehicles, which are preferred for short distances, have been used abroad for a while.
Meet Oğuz Alper Öktem who brought the scooter rental idea to life in Turkey.
The 28-year-old CEO was impressed by the idea of a shared scooter when he first came across the transportation system during a trip in the United States.
After necessary research and 8 months of financing procedures, he founded Martı in October of 2018. In March 2019, the streets of Istanbul were already home to Martı electric scooters.
Homemade in Turkey
The young entrepreneur notes that 40 percent of the vehicles in traffic are used for distances of less than 5 kilometers, and that if these people travel by scooter, there will be a significant improvement for the environment, as well as a massive reduction of noise pollution and traffic jams.
Öktem is proud to say that the entire system, including the software, electronics, and chassis of these scooters, is produced in Turkey.
According to Öktem, "being able to establish the right team" is the key to Martı's success in spreading their brand to many different cities in a short period of time. Within the company, there is a competent and dynamic team consisting of many different members, from software developers to the personnel responsible for the maintenance of scooters. Marti introduced the scooter sharing system, which is currently used by companies such as Bird and Lime abroad, to Turkey at just the right time, another reason for Martı's success.
Inspiring young entrepreneurs
The company, which attaches great importance to user experiences and opinions, constantly makes updates based on the feedback it receives from its users. The production of many parts of the scooters takes place in Turkey, allowing for the product to be designed and renewed quickly according to the needs.
The startup, which received an investment 25 million dollars from Wamda Capital, continues to grow rapidly with the series B investment it received from Actera and EBRD in June 2021.
With more than 5 million users according to current data, Martı aims to have a presence in more cities in Turkey and the international market in the future.
Martı has rapidly grown since its starting point to new investments and continues to inspire domestic entrepreneurs in the entrepreneurship ecosystem of the country.
