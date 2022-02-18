Submit Release
News Search

There were 438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,185 in the last 365 days.

Martı Makes Cruising Turkey’s Busy Streets ‘Greener and Enjoyable’

Marti Makes Cruising Turkey’s Busy Streets ‘Greener and Enjoyable’

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When they founded the electric scooter company Martı in 2018, the young Turkish entrepreneur Oğuz Alper Öktem and his sister Sena Öktem wanted to provide a practical solution to the chaotic city traffic in Istanbul while simultaneously the environment with its low carbon emissions.

As a field that is slowly taking over the transportation markets throughout the EU and the world in general, micro-mobility has been a key motivation for the Öktem siblings offer what Tukey needed: an alternative transportation system.

Now, almost four years later, their tech-startup Martı has become one of Turkey's most successful technology initiatives since its introduction and continues to increase its popularity every day.

The small tech-startup initiative that started with 20 people now has more than a thousand employees, and the number of users of Martı’s services has exceeded 5 million.

Alper Öktem, who started his career at the Deutsche Bank London office, created a company that brought a brand-new perspective to Istanbul's transportation sector. The company has spread to 23 provinces in less than three years.

He now has plans to establish Martı’s presence in 81 provinces in the next 2 years.

Öktem has also announced plans to provide relief from traffic stress by expanding Martı’s product range with different vehicles besides scooters and mopeds. EVs are the first goal in 2022.

After several initiatives in the field of shared EVs service the news of Martı’s new EV fleet when Citroen Turkey ordered a significant number of Ami EVs for this project late last year.

When talking about Martı, Öktem always explains that the goal behind his project was to find an alternative transport solution that will make city transportation enjoyable and, at the same time, benefit the environment.

###

Media
GeoPols
email us here

You just read:

Martı Makes Cruising Turkey’s Busy Streets ‘Greener and Enjoyable’

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.