More about GBI Conducts Death Investigation in Richmond Hill

The GBI is investigating the death of a Richmond Hill man.  The Richmond Hill Police Department asked to the GBI to assist on Sunday, February 21, 2022, at around 3:00 p.m.  The GBI has charged Eric Montrell Wright, age 36, with murder.

The preliminary information indicates that at around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call on 583 Laurel Hill Circle in Richmond Hill that indicated that shots had been fired and a man was down.  When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim, Jabez Ali McNair, age 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  Medical aid was rendered, but McNair was pronounced dead on scene.  Wright was still on scene and taken into custody by the Richmond Hill Police Department. 

McNair’s body will be taken to the Coastal Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

McNair and Wright were living at the home where the incident happened.  McNair was in a relationship with Wright’s daughter.

This investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

