DIVERSITECH SUMMIT IS BACK FOR THREE DAYS OF TECH CAREER EXPLORATION

Philadelphia Tech Company Works to Uplift Black & Latinx TalentPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next month, Tribaja’s signature event, Diversitech Summit, is back for three days of career exploration, networking, and development in technology for diverse talent. Diversitech Summit will take place from March 16, 2022 -March 18, 2022, with virtual programming and an in-person closing reception at the W Philadelphia.
Tribaja is a community-based recruiting platform that connects Black & Latinx tech talent to free upskilling programs and inclusive workplaces. Founder, Shannon Morales, created Tribaja with the motive to empower under-supported technologists through career transitions by providing access to essential and technical skills training to be successful. Morales was inspired to start a tech hiring company when she felt the effects of unconscious biases while working in a white and male-dominated industry. Tribaja seeks to fill the gap in the tech industry by vetting equity-minded employers and connecting them to a diverse pool of qualified talent. Tribaja’s Diversitech Summit provides the tech professionals with the resources they need to make effective career changes that lead to fulfilling tech careers. Morales is eager to open the door for many underrepresented techs through the Diversitech Summit.
“Diversitech summit provides participants with career exploration and development in technology through workshops and panel discussions from carefully selected career changers. Participants can expect employment opportunities and on-the-spot interviews with over 10+ employers including Lyft, DoorDash, Greenhouse, and others dedicated to diversifying their talent pool in tech. The summit also provides participants with an abundance of networking and mentorship opportunities within Tribaja’s tech tribe. Community partners of Diversitech include General Assembly, Tree House, Launch Code, Hopeworks, Karat, and more.”
After a weekend of expanding knowledge in career development, Diversitech is hosting a closing reception sponsored by Tribaja. At the W Philadelphia’s Wet Deck Bar overlooking the cityscape and outdoor pool, guests can enjoy a 2-hour open bar with your favorite Diversitech Speakers and tech companies. Ticket to the closing reception included in the All-Access Pass Only.
Those interested in attending Diversitech Summit can purchase tickets for the event here. Do you want to become a part of Tribaja's Tribe? Get connected to a supportive tech team here.
About Tribaja:
Tribaja is a SaaS tool that enables employers to find and hire diverse tech talent with ease. They help companies and cities change the disparaging number of minorities in industries that lack representation. Tribaja seeks to fill this gap by vetting equity-minded employers and connecting them to a diverse pool of talent.
About Diversitech Summit:
Tribaja’s signature tech summit, Diversitech, takes place annually to provide career exploration and development in technology. This year’s summit takes place from March 16, 2022 - March 18, 2022. Participants can expect workshops in tech skills, interview tips, salary negotiation tactics, on-the-spot interviews, panels by carefully selected business leaders, and more. The goal of Diversitech Summit is to connect diverse professionals to the resources they need to
attain jobs in tech.
