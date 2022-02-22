Tapestry West Apartment Community Brings Connected Style of Living to Richmond

An exterior look at Tapestry West, Richmond's newest luxury apartment community Tapestry West logo Common spaces and amenities abound in Tapestry West

New luxury community offers maintenance-free lifestyle with easy access to major RVA employers, shopping and entertainment destinations.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a year of development, Central Virginians can now see inside the area’s newest apartment community - and make it home.

Tapestry West opened February 15th for tours and leasing. The more than $50-million-dollar development will offer 262 units from studios to 2 bedrooms, ranging from 436 to 1216 square feet. The new community sits on more than 2 acres alongside Kinsale Insurance, putting it within short reach of some of RVA’s largest employers and hottest lifestyle destinations.

“We saw this as an opportunity to offer a hassle-free lifestyle in a unique setting,” said Lisa Gunderson, Vice President of Asset Management of Bristol Development, the company behind Tapestry West and other Richmond communities such as Canopy at Ginther West. “We’re adjacent to both Kinsale and Anthem, close to grocery and retail shopping, and a short drive to the Universities and Downtown – so our residents have work and play options close at hand.”

Residents can also enjoy many of Tapestry West’s advantages without ever leaving home. Each apartment home features top tier finishes such as quartz countertops and an Energy Star Rated, elevated appliance suite. The outdoor living space offers even more, with a saltwater swimming pool and a “grilling garden,” featuring pizza ovens and multiple grills including a Big Green Egg. The community also offers a media area, a DIY room and gift-wrapping area, and a package room equipped with a refrigerator for storing food deliveries.

Even with its proximity to major workplaces, the community was also designed to take advantage of the current trend toward remote work. Tapestry West offers residents co-working space, including individual workstations, conference rooms and other resources. But when work is over, there are plenty of relaxation and health options for all residents – including the four-legged ones. The recreation areas include premium Techno Gym fitness equipment, with state-of-the-art tracking and used to train the PGA and Olympians, a yoga studio with on-demand fitness classes, and a Soma Dome meditation pod. Pets get their own spa, with an exercise area and grooming stations.

Tapestry West boasts world-class style, but its creators have made sure it still feels very much like Richmond. The community logo and interior spaces are all created by local designers, and Richmond artist Nikki Galapon’s stylized map of the city (attached) will be featured on t-shirts and other materials – one more example of Tapestry West’s guiding theme: “Home and Style, Woven to Perfection.”

More images and information are at www.tapestrywest.com, including pricing:

One Bedrooms from: $1300s

Two Bedrooms from: $2000s

Media can access renderings, animations, logos, etc. at: https://bit.ly/TapestryWest

Credit: Bristol Maywill Partners, LLC.

Tapestry West Amenities