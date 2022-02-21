A Sweet Day In LA Kids Party in Manhattan Beach Celebrating Women's Day
Recruiting for Good is Celebrating Launching Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program .…Jayme Johnson’s Epic Media and Women’s Day! #asweetdayinla #womensday #epicmedia #jaymejohnson #girlsdesigntomorrow www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA to celebrate launch of Girls Design Tomorrow mentoring program, Epic Media and Women's Day.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; monthly party for kids. The Sweetest Women's Day Party for Kids is in Manhattan Beach.
Recruiting for Good is celebrating launch of Girls Design Tomorrow (mentoring program for entreprenuers), and Jayme Johnson's Epic Media (Teens Program).
Kids bring a drawing of parent at work to earn the sweetest treat; Manhattan Beach's Best Ice Cream.
How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA?
1. Party is for Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School Kids.
2. Location is in Manhattan Beach, on March 5th from 5pm to 6pm.
3. Location of The Best Ice Cream Store will be revealed within a week.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Kids who attend 'A Sweet Day in LA' Party; enjoy LA's Best Sweets, have fun, and learn to appreciate today!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Girls Design Tomorrow is a mentoring program for flourishing entrepreneurs who want to create value driven ventures. Recruiting for Good will offer $500 scholarships; to girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs. In addition, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff; with $2500 to retain value driven mentors like Jayme Johnson (Epic Media). Jayme provides teens; brand design, social media, and web design. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Love to support our kid initiatives; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and earn sweet rewards (www.groceriesforoneyear.com) or gift your grandma groceries for one year!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn